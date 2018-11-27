 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Foreign affairs staffer found with stimulant drugs in Kabukicho

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 27, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police over the weekend arrested a staff member for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs in Shinjuku Ward, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 26).

At around 5:20 p.m. on November 24, an officer found 0.6 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, in a wallet belonging to Yasutoshi Tanimoto, a 46-year-old section manager in the passport division, during voluntary questioning on a road in the Kabukicho red-light district.

“Due to day-to-day stress, I possessed the drugs to use,” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

in Kabukicho
A Ministry of Foreign Affairs staffer was found to be in possession of stimulant drugs in the Kabukicho red-light district on Saturday (Twitter)

Tanimoto was stopped for questioning after he was seen behaving suspiciously as he walked with a male acquaintance in the district. The drugs were inside a plastic bag inserted in the wallet, police said.

The suspect also told police that he purchased the drugs on the internet and that he used them two weeks before.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »