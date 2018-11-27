Foreign affairs staffer found with stimulant drugs in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police over the weekend arrested a staff member for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs in Shinjuku Ward, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 26).

At around 5:20 p.m. on November 24, an officer found 0.6 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, in a wallet belonging to Yasutoshi Tanimoto, a 46-year-old section manager in the passport division, during voluntary questioning on a road in the Kabukicho red-light district.

“Due to day-to-day stress, I possessed the drugs to use,” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

Tanimoto was stopped for questioning after he was seen behaving suspiciously as he walked with a male acquaintance in the district. The drugs were inside a plastic bag inserted in the wallet, police said.

The suspect also told police that he purchased the drugs on the internet and that he used them two weeks before.