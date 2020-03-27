Foreign affairs ministry staffer accused of paying girl for sex

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a staff member for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for allegedly paying a high school girl for sex last year, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 27).

On April 13, Yutaka Tanzawa, 45, allegedly paid 25,000 yen in cash to

the girl, then 16, to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in the Ikebukuro area of Toshima Ward while.

Police allege that Tanzawa knew the girl was a minor. Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child prostitution law, the suspect admitted to the allegations, the Azabu Police Station said.

According to police, Tanzawa got to know the girl through a social-networking service.