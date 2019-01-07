Footage shows woman raiding register of Kabukicho restaurant

TOKYO (TR) – Security camera footage showed a woman stealing up to 100,000 yen in cash from the front register of a restaurant in Shinjuku Ward last week, police revealed on Sunday, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 6).

At around 7:30 a.m. on January 5, the woman, dressed in a long coat and sports shoes, is shown entering the restaurant, located in the Kabukicho red-light district. After walking behind a counter, she is seen reaching into the register and removing several bills.

During an interview, an employee of the restaurant was quoted as saying that between 80,000 and 100,000 yen was taken from the register. “I feel angry because the staff members worked and earned that money,” the employee was quoted.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the whereabouts of the woman on suspicion of theft.