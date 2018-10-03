 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Flashback: Woman abandoned baby born at Yokohama net cafe

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 3, 2018

KANAGAWA (TR) – In looking back 10 years, Fuji News Network recalls the arrest of a woman who gave birth at an internet cafe in Yokohama and abandoned the child inside.

At around 8:00 p.m. on September 29, 2008, the woman, then 30 years old and of no known occupation, gave birth to a boy in a restroom at a manga kissa in Kanagawa Ward. She the inserted the unclothed infant into a plastic bag that she placed in cupboard under the washbasin of the restroom.

About 40 minutes later, a female staff member found the baby during routine cleaning. The child was rushed to a hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

A woman gave birth in a manga kissa in Yokohama on September 29, 2008 (Twitter)

“I had no money, and I lacked confidence in child-rearing,” the woman was quoted by police. “I also thought that someone would find out.”

According to the network, the child survived the ordeal. On October 3, 2008, police accused the woman of abandonment.

