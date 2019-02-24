Flashback: Theft of 3,000 baseball, soccer uniforms by uni student

IBARAKI (TR) – It was 10 years ago on Sunday that Ibaraki Prefectural Police arrested a 21-year-old male university student who was suspected in the theft of 3,000 uniforms for youth sports teams, reports Fuji News Network in a flashback.

Between December 27, 2008 and January 3, 2009, Tatsuya Hori, then a fourth-year student at College of Science, Ibaraki University, allegedly stole about 840 soccer and baseball uniforms from a private house in Mito City.

According to the Mito Police Station, Hori gained access to the premises by breaking a window.

“About three years ago, I started the break-ins,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. “I stole the uniforms so I could enjoy looking at them.”

During a search of the suspect’s residence in the Horicho area of Mito, police seized about 3,000 uniforms, including the tops and bottoms for 20 youth baseball, soccer and dodgeball teams. Each uniform was folded and packed in a case with other uniforms for the same team.

Police believed that the suspect used a list of school names to assist in the thefts.