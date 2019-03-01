Flashback: Man posed as talent agent in molestation of 14-year-old girl

KANAGAWA (TR) – It was 10 years ago on Thursday that police arrested a 44-year-old man who molested a teenage girl by posing as the head of talent agency, reports Fuji News Network in a flashback.

In April, 2008, Katsuji Sawano engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, then 14, at his residence in the town of Manazuru while knowing she was a minor.

The suspect outfitted the interior of the residence such at that it appeared to be an actual agency, according to the Odawara Police Station.

The girl, who was seeking to become a race queen, came to the residence after responding to a recruitment message posted online by Sawano.

The following September, police received an anonymous tip about Sawano. The following month, the suspect departed for China.

Police apprehended Sawano upon his arrival at Haneda Airport in Tokyo after his arrival on a flight from China. Upon his arrest for violating the Child Welfare Act regarding obscene behavior, the suspect admitted to the allegations.