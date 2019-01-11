Flashback: Man, 55, in drag shoplifts at Ikebukuro Parco

TOKYO (TR) – It was 10 years ago on Friday that police announced the arrest of man who while dressed as a woman shoplifted items from a department store in Toshima Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 11) in a flashback.

At around 11:30 a.m. on January 10, 2009, Juichi Miyoshi, 55, attempted to bypass a register at Ikebukuro Parco with three items, including a hat and tweezers, without making payment.

At the time, Miyoshi was dressed in a woman’s wig, long coat and high-heel boots. He had also applied make-up to his face, police said at the time.

After a female security guard grabbed the suspect, he broke free from her grip and fled the scene. During the scuffle, he dropped the coat and wig.

Police later located Miyoshi after discovering his mobile telephone within the left-behind garments.

“It would have have been embarrassing for me to be caught dressed as a woman,” Miyoshi was quoted by police in explaining why he fled. “Dressing as a woman is my hobby.”