Flashback: Accused women’s underwear thief found with 320 pairs

KANAGAWA (TR) – It was 10 years ago on Wednesday that Kanagawa Prefectural Police announced the arrest of an alleged women’s underwear thief who was found to be in possession of more than 300 garments, reports Fuji News Network (July 25) in a flashback.

At around 6:00 p.m. on June 24, 2008, Keiji Nakamura, then 58, allegedly snatched three pairs of underwear hanging out to dry at the residence of a 32-year-old woman in Seya Ward, Yokohama.

“Wearing women’s underwear is my hobby,” the suspect was quoted by the Seya Police Station in admitting to the allegations. “I watch myself in a mirror.” He was sent to prosecutors on July 25, 2008.

During a search of the suspect’s residence in Ayase City, police found 320 women’s undergarments stored in ice coolers.

This was not the first arrest for Nakamura over the theft of women’s underwear. Following a previous apprehension, he spent time in a halfway house.

As a part of the most recent investigation, police first arrested Nakamura on June 24, 2008, over the alleged possession of banned tools used to pick locks.