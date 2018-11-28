Flashback: Fatal fall of man from Korean host club in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – It was 10 years ago on Wednesday that a man died following a fall from the window of a Korean host club in Shinjuku Ward during a raid by Tokyo Metropolitan Police, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 28) in a flashback.

At around 4:30 a.m. on November 28, 2008, police raided the club, located on the eighth floor of a building in the Kabukicho red-light district, on suspicion of operating at hours that violated the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

Under the law, such a business must be closed between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

While officers conducted the search, one man, believed to be a host aged in his 30s, fled by exiting a window onto the balcony.

In attempting to move to the floor below, he fell 25 meters to the parking lot, causing severe trauma throughout his body. He was confirmed dead about one hour later, police said at the time.

There were about 34 female customers — primarily Korean hostess — and employees inside the premises at the time of the raid. Police also conducted an investigation on suspicion of violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act.

The bust coincided with the rise in interest in Japan of Korean culture (such as the television drama “Winter Sonata”) and pop music, including all female groups like Kara and Girl’s Generation.