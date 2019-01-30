Flashback: Bust of Yokohama ‘delivery health’ businesses for licensing violations

KANAGAWA (TR) – It was 10 years ago on Sunday that police announced the bust of two so-called “delivery health” services operating near JR Yokohama Station for licensing violations, reports Fuji News Network in a flashback.

On January 26, 2009, police arrested Yoshihito Onoe, 36, for allegedly operating service Momogumi from inside an apartment building, which is a violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses. The other service was raided on the same charge.

Under the law, a delivery health business is to dispatch masseuses to provide non-coital sex services to male customers at a hotel, residence or other location. However, the cited businesses were operating from a fixed location, having rented 10 apartments.

According to police, more than 50 women, who dressed in a variety of costumes, were on staff at the services. Over a two-year period the services accumulated about 200 million yen in sales.

Police also speculated that a portion of the revenue was funneled to a criminal syndicate.