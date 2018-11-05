 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Flashback: Police bust prostitution ring run out of manga cafe

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 5, 2018

KANAGAWA (TR) – In looking back 10 years, Fuji News Network recalls the bust of a prostitution ring that dispatched women from a coffee shop in Yokohama.

According to the report, a member of the ring called out to a male company worker on a road near JR Yokohama Station. An introduction to a female Taiwanese national to engage in honban, or full sex, was then made.

The ring operated by having female employees wait at a manga kiss coffee shop until called upon, police said.

A prostitution ring busted in November, 2008 dispatched women from a manga kiss in Yokohama
A prostitution ring busted in November, 2008 dispatched women from a manga kissa coffee shop in Yokohama (Twitter)

Police arrested four persons arrested, including a 62-year-old man from Tokyo’s Ota Ward and his wife, on suspicion of violating the Anti-Prostitution Law.

One of the suspects told police that the use of the shop cut costs. “Using an apartment costs money,” the suspect was quoted. “Not only is a manga kiss cheaper but it is also open 24 hours.”

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »