Flashback: Bust of Kabukicho ‘boy’s bar’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 4, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – It was 10 years ago on Sunday that Tokyo Metropolitan Police announced the bust of a so-called “boy’s bar” operating in the red-light district of Kabukicho for licensing violations, reports Fuji News Network in a flashback.

At around 3:00 a.m. on February 28, 2009, officers from the Shinjuku Police Station arrested the male manager of Junk #9 Powers — 25-year-old Hiro Tadamine — after finding female customers chatting and drinking with male staff members while seated together on a sofa.

Under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses, such service constitutes a provision of “entertainment,” which is a violation after 1:00 a.m. The bust was the first of its kind nationwide, according to police.

Officers raided Junk #9 Powers in Kabukicho on February 28, 2009 (Twitter)

The male staff members of Junk #9 Powers were dressed casually so as to make it seem that they were not employees.

Open until 7:00 a.m., Junk #9 Powers attracted a sizable number of customers (about 60 each day) since it was less expensive than a host club. Sales averaged 4.8 million yen per month, police said.

