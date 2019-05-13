Flashback: Actor Shintaro Katsu deported from Hawaii after cocaine found in underwear

TOKYO (TR) – It was 29 years ago on Sunday that popular actor Shintaro Katsu returned to Japan after cocaine and marijuana were found in his possession upon arrival in Hawaii, reports Kyodo News in a flashback.

On January 16, 1990, a customs official at Honolulu International Airport found 1.75 grams cocaine and 9.75 grams of marijuana in the underwear of Katsu, then 58, was found.

After he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, the marijuana charge was dropped. He paid 1,350 dollars in fines and court fees, wire service AP reported on January 17.

On May 12, Katsu arrived at Narita International Airport following his deportation from Hawaii. Japanese police then arrested the film star for carrying the aforementioned contraband out of Japan.

“Inside the aircraft, I received [the drugs] from an unknown person,” Katsu said in denying the charges during his subsequent trial. The court then handed him a 30-month prison term, suspended for four years.

Katsu was known for portrayal of the blind masseur Zatoichi in a series of films in the 60s and 70s. He died from pharyngeal cancer on June 21, 1997.