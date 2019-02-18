Flashback: Accused women’s underwear thief found with 1,600 pairs

TOCHIGI (TR) – It was 10 years ago on Monday that Tochigi Prefectural Police arrested an independent businessman after he confessed to the theft of women’s underwear, a crime he was believed to have committed repeatedly, reports Fuji News Network in a flashback.

At around 1:55 p.m. on February 1, 2009, Takao Sudo, then 43, allegedly stole four garments — valued at around 3,000 yen — that were hanging out to dry at the Utsunomiya City residence of a female office worker.

“I feel a sense of relief when the underwear is around my body,” the suspect was quoted by the Utsunomiya Police Station in admitting to the allegations. “Occasionally, I wear [the underwear].”

During a search of the suspect’s residence, located in the Takaragihoncho area of Utsunomiya, officers found about 1,600 pairs of women’s underwear.

Police suspected that Sudo carried out thefts in Utsunomiya and nearby Kanuma City.