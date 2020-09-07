Fireman taking voyeur shots of woman nabbed after driving off with her mother on hood

AICHI (TR) – A male fireman was arrested last week after he attempted to drive off with the mother of a woman he targeted for illicit photography on the hood of his vehicle, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 4).

At just after 11:30 p.m. on September 2, Daiki Saito, 25, used his smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur footage, of the woman as she bathed at her residence in Toyokawa City.

When she screamed, Saito attempted to flee. However, the woman’s mother, 55, and father exited the residence and confronted him.

After he got into this vehicle, the mother stood in front. When he reversed the car, he found her father behind. Unbowed, Saito drove forward, causing the mother to jump atop the hood and hold on over a distance of around 20 meters.

“I did not intend to kill”

Meanwhile, the father pursued the vehicle, eventually gaining access

to the driver’s seat. After he managed to stop the car, his wife descended with light injuries to her knees.

The family then pulled Saito from the vehicle, upon which time he prostrated himself in the dogeza position, or with his feet, knees, hands and forehead on the pavement, to apologize.

Officers arriving at the scene arrested Saito on suspicion of of attempted murder. “There’s no question [she was on the hood], but I did not intend to kill,” he told police in denying the allegations.