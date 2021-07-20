Filipino woman, 32, found strangled in Koriyama

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation after a Filipino woman was found dead inside her residence in Koriyama City on Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (July 19).

At just past 11:00 a.m., an employee for the management company for the unit entered and found the body of Ruby Tanaka, a company employee.

According to police, Tanaka had vomited blood. The results of an autopsy revealed that she likely died due to suffocation caused by strangulation.

The interior of the residence showed no signs of having been ransacked. The employee entered after a female acquaintance of Tanaka said that she had “lost contact” with her.

Police are now inquiring with acquaintances of Tanaka while searching for clues in the case.