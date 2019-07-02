 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Filipino national accused of selling fake brand goods online

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 2, 2019

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested a 31-year-old female Filipino national over the alleged sale of fake brand-name goods online, reports Fuji News Network (July 2).

In January, the woman, a resident of the town of Yaotsu, allegedly used a social-networking service to sell two sweaters with Fendi labels to a woman in Saitama Prefecture.

The suspect, who has been accused of violating the Trademark Act, admits to the allegations, the Kamo Police Station said.

A female Filipino national has been accused of selling fake brand-name goods online (Twitter)

Police launched an investigation after receiving an anonymous tip from a person who said that “an acquaintance is selling fake goods.”

In May, police searched the residence of the woman and seized 27 fake brand-name items, including t-shirts with Fendi, Adidas and Chanel labels.

