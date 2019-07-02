Filipino national accused of selling fake brand goods online

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested a 31-year-old female Filipino national over the alleged sale of fake brand-name goods online, reports Fuji News Network (July 2).

In January, the woman, a resident of the town of Yaotsu, allegedly used a social-networking service to sell two sweaters with Fendi labels to a woman in Saitama Prefecture.

The suspect, who has been accused of violating the Trademark Act, admits to the allegations, the Kamo Police Station said.

Police launched an investigation after receiving an anonymous tip from a person who said that “an acquaintance is selling fake goods.”

In May, police searched the residence of the woman and seized 27 fake brand-name items, including t-shirts with Fendi, Adidas and Chanel labels.