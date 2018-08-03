Filipino admits to murder of Iranian whose corpse found at abandoned hotel

AICHI (TR) – Investigative sources with the Aichi Prefectural Police have revealed that a male Filipino national has admitted to killing an Iranian man whose corpse was found with multiple stab wounds at an abandoned love hotel in the town of Toyoyama last year, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 1).

On April 6, 2017, the body of the 29-year-old Iranian male was found inside a room of the abandoned Hotel Sun, located in the Toyoba area. The body had multiple stab wounds to the back, and the cause of death was determined to have been shock from loss of blood, police said at the time.

In the latest development, police later obtained a warrant for the arrest of the Filipino national, aged in his 30s, on suspicion of robbery resulting in murder. However, the suspect fled Japan for the Philippines after the incident, according to the investigative sources.

Earlier this year, police in the Philippines arrested the Filipino over the illegal possession of a gun. During questioning, the suspect admitted to killing the Iranian in Japan, the sources said.

Trade of illegal drugs

The sources added that the Filipino stabbed the Iranian after the pair engaged in a dispute over the trade of illegal drugs. Since there is no extradition treaty between the Philippines and Japan, police will likley only be able to apprehend the Filipino if he attempts to re-enter Japan.

Hotel Sun fell into ruins after its business ceased several years ago, according to a previous report.