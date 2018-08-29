Ex-Yomiuri Giants’ minor league outfielder not prosecuted for theft

KANAGAWA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a former minor league outfielder for the Yomiuri Giants who was suspected in the theft of baseball equipment, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 29).

At around 7:00 p.m. on June 21, Takahiro Kakizawa, 23, allegedly took a uniform jersey from a second-team player — valued at around 20,000 yen — from a locker room at the team’s facility in Tama Ward, Kawasaki City, the Tama Police Station previously said.

Kakizawa, who was accused of theft, admitted to the allegations upon his arrest. “I was troubled by living expenses,” police quoted the suspect, who was apprehended based on security camera footage.

On Tuesday, prosecutors at the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office revealed that Kakizawa was not prosecuted in the case. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to the Central League club, Kakizawa is believed to have stolen a total of 110 items, including a bat belonging to slugger Shinnosuke Abe, between early May and late June. The team terminated the suspect’s contract on July 7. The day before, the club lodged a complaint with police.

In 2013, Kakizawa joined the Rakuten Eagles of the Pacific League. Three years later, the Eagles traded the outfielder to the Giants.