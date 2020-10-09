Ex-Yamato employee accused in fatal stabbing ‘wanted to kill 2 people’

HYOGO (TR) – A former employee of Yamato Transport Co. in custody over a fatal stabbing incident at a distribution center in Kobe City earlier this week specifically targeted two persons in the attack, police said, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 9).

On Friday morning, the Kobe-Kita Police Station sent 46-year-old Shinichi Kakei to prosecutors at the Kobe District Public Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of attempted murder.

As he traveled inside a police car, the suspect, who refused to wear a breathing mask, flashed the “peace sign” to photographers with his left hand.

“I wanted to kill two people,” Kakei was quoted in admitting to the allegations. “I was also planning to wreck packages, a car and my work computer.”

Kakei was dismissed from his post at Yamato Transport’s Kobe Kita Suzurandai Center on Monday.

Dismissed from his post

At around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police were alerted to the distribution center about “a person being stabbed.”

Officers arriving at the scene found a woman, aged in her 40s, with a knife plunged into her abdomen. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, a male employee suffered a cut to his left hand. He received treatment at a hospital for an injury considered minor, police said previously.

After the incident, Kakei fled the scene with his vehicle. On a road near the distribution center, he later rammed his vehicle into a patrol car.

Police believe the two victims played a role in the suspect’s dismissal.