Ex-yakuza boss walks into acquaintance’s residence with toy gun, walks out with ¥20 million

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 10, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former yakuza boss over the alleged extortion of 20 million yen from an acquaintance in the real estate business, reports TBS News (June 10).

Last year, Junji Hamaguchi, 75, walked entered the residence of the acquaintance, aged in his 70s, in the capital while holding a toy gun.

“You are making easy money through jiage,” he claimed in referring to the practice of land speculation. “I am desperate. I’m going to die.”

The suspect then collected the 20 million yen in cash.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of extortion, Hamaguchi denied the allegations. “I didn’t receive any money through extortion,” he told the Kameari Police Station.

According to police, the acquaintance was involved in a real estate development project that excluded Hamaguchi.

Police did not reveal what happened to the 20 million yen.

