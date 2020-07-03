Ex-yakuza kept gun ‘to commit suicide’ after cancer diagnosis

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged possession of a gun at his residence in Arakawa Ward, reports TBS News (July 2).

On June 23, police working off a tip entered the residence of Akimasa Kamada, 61, and found the pistol inside a bag.

Officers also found 9 rounds of ammunition and a brush to maintain the

weapon, manufactured in the Philippines, inside the bag.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, Kamada admitted to the allegations. “After being diagnosed with cancer, I kept the gun to commit suicide,” the suspect said.

Police entered the residence after receiving a tip about Kamada “possessing a gun.”

Police are now attempting to learn how the suspect obtained the weapon.