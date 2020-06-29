 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ex-yakuza boss nabbed in extortion plot

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 29, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former yakuza boss over an alleged extortion plot, reports TBS News (June 26).

On April 8, Kim Jung Gi, 79, a former boss for the Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly threatened a 74-year-old male acquaintance over the telephone.

“The coronavirus a terrible excuse [for not paying],” Kim allegedly said to the acquaintance in demanding money.

Kim Jung Gi (Twitter)

Upon his his arrest, Kim denied the allegations. “I didn’t say that,” the suspect was quoted by the Tsukiji Police Station.

According to police, Kim lent the acquaintance money more than 10 years ago. The loan was eventually paid back in full. However, since last September Kim has been repeatedly asking for repayment of tens of millions of yen.

