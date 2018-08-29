Ex-Tokyo police officer not prosecuted over alleged molestation of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a former officer, 58, over the alleged molestation of a woman on the street in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Aug. 29).

At around 9:00 p.m. on May 29, the former officer allegedly fondled the buttocks of the woman, aged in her 20s, on a road in the ward.

The former officer, who was accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, admitted to the allegations upon his arrest. He was sent to prosecutors on July 13.

At the time of the incident, the accused was the head of the traffic division at the Setagawa Police Station. Upon his prosecution, he resigned from his post.

On August 23, the former officer was not prosecuted by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office. A reason for the non-prosecution was not given. However, sources familiar with the matter believe the indictment has been suspended.