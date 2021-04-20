Ex-talent agency president not prosecuted over alleged rape of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a former talent agency president over the alleged rape of a woman in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (April 19).

On three occasions on February 14 and 15, Kimiyoshi Yamaguchi, 60, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 30s, inside a hotel room and internet cafe.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse and indecent assault in March, Yamaguchi denied the allegations, “[The acts] were not forced,” the suspect previously told the Shibuya Police Station.

On Monday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Yamaguchi. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The woman is an aspiring actress. Prior to the incident, Yamaguchi called out to her at the “Scramble Crossing” near JR Shibuya Station.

“Are you interested in papakatsu?” he reportedly said in referring to dating with compensation. “I’ll refer you to a company.”

Yamaguchi then took the woman to the cafe. About one week later, she lodged a complaint with police.

Yamaguchi was the president of agency Balloon-Blue. The arrest was at least his second.

In 2010, he was alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman who was seeking to become a model. In that case, he also denied the allegations.