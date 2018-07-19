Ex-talent agency manager accused of molesting college student

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former manager of a talent agency over the alleged molestation of a female college student in Setagaya Ward earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 19).

At around 1:00 a.m. on January 5, Kojiro Tanaka, 30, came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home on a road and allegedly embraced her while fondling her chest.

Tanaka, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations, according to the Seijo Police Station.

Tanaka became a person of interest for police after he was seen following the woman over a distance of 230 meters from Kitami Station on the Odakyu Line to the crime scene in security camera footage.

Tanaka was in charge of event planning at the agency, which specializes in mimicry. On Tuesday, the agency dismissed the suspect once the incident surfaced, police said.