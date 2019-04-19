Ex-street tout not prosecuted over alleged attack of rival in Kita

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a former member of a street touting group and two others over the alleged attack of a member of a rival group in Kita Ward two years ago, reports TBS News (Apr. 19).

In August, 2017, Satoshi Nakamura, the 43-year-old former street tout, and the two others allegedly sprayed the victim, then 34, with tear gas and repeatedly slashed his forehead and arm with a knife at a parking lot of an apartment building.

The victim suffered a serious wound to the head. Upon his arrest in January, Nakamura declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

On Thursday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Nakamura and the other two suspects. No reason for the non-prosecution was given. But a source with knowledge of the matter said the case was likely put on hold.

Nakamura formerly oversaw a street-touting group for sex businesses in the Ueno area of Taito Ward. His group regularly clashed with the victim’s over turf.

The arrest was at least the third for Nakamura. Last year, police accused him of attacking the male manager of a restaurant with acid in Taito Ward in 2015. Also in 2017, police arrested him over a brawl that erupted between rival touting groups in 2015.