Ex-Sekisui House employee not prosecuted over alleged molestation of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a former employee of Sekisui House Co. over the alleged molestation of a woman inside a karaoke parlor earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (June 5).

On January 21, Yuki Nagae, then an employee at the home builder, allegedly fondled the chest of the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a stall of a men’s toilet inside the parlor, located in Setagaya Ward.

The Seijo Police Station police announced the arrest of Nagae on suspicion of indecent assault on May 15. At the time, he admitted to the allegations. He resigned from his post on May 14.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Nagae. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, Nagae, who was drunk at the time, came to the parlor to celebrate his birthday with about 10 persons. The victim, with whom he was not acquainted, also arrived at the parlor with a group.

The incident took place when the victim went to use the women’s restroom. After Nagae encountered her, he forced her into the men’s restroom.

The suspect surfaced as a person of interest in the case after police examined security camera footage taken in the parlor.