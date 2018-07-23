Ex-SDF member accused of stalking, arson

TOKYO (TR) – Following the arrest of a former Self-Defense Forces member for stalking his former girlfriend, Tokyo Metropolitan Police have re-arrested the suspect on suspicion of arson, reports TBS News (July 21).

At just past 9:00 p.m. on June 30, Taishi Uda allegedly set fire to the entrance of the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, located in Minato Ward.

“After speaking to my lawyer, I will comment,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The day after the incident, police first arrested Uda, a resident of Shinagawa Ward, for stalking the woman. He allegedly sent her roughly 20 messages via a social-networking service in June in which he sought a reconciliation to their relationship, police said.

At some point, police warned the Uda to stay away from the victim. The woman was not present when the arson attack took place since she had vacated the residence following the alleged stalking.