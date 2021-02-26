Ex-police officer not prosecuted for splashing bodily fluid on women

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a former officer with the Kanagawa Prefectural Police over the alleged splashing of his own bodily fluid on women last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 26).

Between February and October of last year, Shuhei Kasuya, 27, allegedly splashed his unspecified bodily fluid on the clothing and bags of women in five incidents at East Japan Railway Co.’s Yokohama, Kawasaki and Oimachi stations.

“I wanted to see the surprised look [on the faces] of the women,” the officer was quoted by police. “After watching an obscene video, I became interested in what I could do. In total, I did it about 30 times.”

On Friday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kasuya. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Last October, police first arrested Kasuya on suspicion of causing property damage over an incident involving a woman in her 20s. In that case, he allegedly splashed the fluid onto her bag as she rode an escalator at JR Oimachi Station on February 25.

On January 22, Kanagawa police suspended Kasuya from his position as a riot police officer. However, he chose to resign from his post that same day.

Prior to at least one of the crimes, Kasuya kept the fluid inside a moisturizing cream container. Police previously said that they had used DNA analyses to link him to several incidents.