Ex-Nomura Securities employees accused of raping drunk woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday arrested two former employees of Nomura Securities Co. over the alleged rape of an intoxicated woman at a hotel earlier this year, reports the Nikkei Shimbun (June 28).

On the night of February 15 and the following morning, Kenta Chiba, 28, and Ryosuke Hino, 25, allegedly forced the woman to drink large amounts of wine before bringing her to a hotel where they sexually assaulted her while she was passed out.

The suspects, who have been accused of quasi-coerced intercourse — which is applied when the victim is unable to fend off an attack — have declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

At the time of the incident, the suspects were employees of the firm. However, they both voluntarily resigned from their posts in April.

Nomura Securities is a subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc. A representative of Nomura Holdings acknowledged the arrests of the former employees. “We would like to offer a profound apology to the victim,” the representative said. “We will re-evaluate employee training in working to restore trust.”