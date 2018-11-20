Ex-Nomura Asset Management employee accused of drugging, sexually assaulting second girl

TOKYO (TR) – A former employee of Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. in custody over the alleged drugging and sexual assault of a teenage girl has been arrested over a second case involving another victim, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 19).

On the night of August 6, Chen Zheng, a 32-year-old Chinese national, compelled the girl, an 18-year-old resident of Kagoshima Prefecture, to drink a beverage laced with a sleeping powder on a street in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward. When she became sleepy, he escorted her to his vehicle where he touched her lower body in committing acts deemed obscene.

Chen, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I have nothing to say until I speak with a lawyer,” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station.

According to police, the girl, who came to Tokyo to attend school, met Chen via Twitter. “Let’s go for a meal. I’ll pay you 20,000 for your trouble,” he reportedly wrote.

Upon their meeting, Chen paid the girl the money. However, he later took it back at some point when her attention was diverted.

In October, police first arrested Chen over a similar incident involving a female high school student living in Saitama Prefecture. The suspect also became acquainted with the victim via Twitter, police said at the time.

At the time of both incidents, Chen was employed at Nomura Asset Management. However, he was later dismissed.