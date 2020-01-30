Ex-‘Mr. Todai’ finalist handed suspended prison term for rape of woman

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo District Court on Thursday handed a 26-year-old man, who once participated in a University of Tokyo popularity contest, a suspended prison term over the rape of a woman over one year ago.

The court handed Daiki Inai a three-year term, suspended for five years, for sexually assaulting the woman, aged in her 30s, at his residence in Shinjuku Ward in September 15, 2018.

In handing down the ruling, the presiding judge said that Daiki “bears significant criminal liability due to emotional and physical stress caused to the victim.”

At the time, Inai was an economics student at the university. Before the incident, he met the victim by chance in the elevator of his high-rise building. He then brought her to his apartment.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, he denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” he told police. He was prosecuted on October 5.

However, during the trial he admitted to the allegations. “I admit to the crime, and I am reflecting [upon my actions].” He also agreed to pay the victim 7.5 million yen in an out-of-court settlement.

”Pick-up Master”

Inai regularly promoted his enrollment at the university in appearances on internet and television programs, in which he became known as the “Todai (University of Tokyo) Pick-up Master.” In one program, he was shown picking up women on the island of Enoshima in Kanagawa Prefecture.

In 2014, he was one of five finalists in the “Mr. Todai University Contest.” The finalists were chosen via a vote on the internet.