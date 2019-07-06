Ex-martial artist accused of paying teen girl for sex

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old former martial artist for allegedly paying a teenage girl for sex, reports TBS News (July 5).

Last September, Kazuhiro Kusayanagi, the manager of a training gym, allegedly paid 20,000 yen in cash to the girl, then 14, to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture while knowing she was a minor.

“I like young girls,” the suspect was quoted by the Nakano Police Station. “I’ve done this with two or three other girls.”

According to police, Kusayanagi got to know the girl through a social-networking service in which he sought a relationship based on enjo kosai, or compensated dating.

The month after the incident, a cyber patrol division of the Tokyo police took the girl into protective. The incident involving the suspect then surfaced.

The gym managed by Kusayanagi is located in Machida City. At one time, the suspect competed professionally at martial arts matches, police said.