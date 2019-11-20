Ex-Ikinari Steak employee targeted outlets for break-ins

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former employee of restaurant chain Ikinari Steak who is believed to have targeted the chain’s outlets for break-ins, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 19).

At around 2:00 a.m. on October 15, Tsutomu Oyama used a crowbar to gain access to an outlet in Machida City through an employee entrance. He then allegedly stole about 300,000 yen in cash from the office.

During questioning, Oyama denied the allegations. “I have no memory [of the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Oyama was working part-time at another outlet and had a key to open the safe at the outlet in Machida.

Police believe that Oyama targeted 8 other outlets in Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture for similar break-ins in which the damage totaled 2 million yen.