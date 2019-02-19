Ex-idol not prosecuted for shoplifting jacket in Ginza

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a former member of an idol group over the alleged shoplifting of a jacket in Chuo Ward last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 19).

In October, Yuno Arita, 23, allegedly stole a Louis Vuitton jacket with a value of about 50,000 yen from a second-hand shop in Ginza.

Arita, whose real first name is Ayano, admitted to the allegations upon her arrest last month. “I thought it was a nice product so I stole it,” the suspect was quoted by police.

On Tuesday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Arita. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Until July, Arita was a member of the group Sakura Cinderella.