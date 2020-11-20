Ex-fighter suspected of serving as bodyguard for illegal Roppongi casino

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former professional fighter for allegedly serving as a bodyguard for an illegal casino in the Roppongi entertainment district, reports TBS News (Nov. 20).

Between January of last year and this past July, Koni Okuno allegedly collected 11 million yen from the casino to serve as a yojimbo, or bodyguard, while knowing it was illegal.

“I was asked to provide security,” Okuno was quoted by police in denying the allegations. “I didn’t know there was gambling going on and I didn’t receive any money.”

Police had previously arrested more than 10 persons, including a member of a criminal syndicate, on suspicion of providing baccarat wagering in violation of the law.

The casino, which maintained a members-only policy, operated during the state of emergency that was in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

The operation is believed to have collected 480 million yen in revenue, police said previously.