Ex-employee at Roppongi izakaya not prosecuted over alleged rape of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a former employee at a restaurant in Roppongi over the alleged rape of a female customer inside the establishment earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 27).

Early on May 17, Ryo Kaneda allegedly entered a toilet of the izakaya restaurant and sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 20s.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse on August 6, Kaneda denied the allegations. “I did not commit rape,” the suspect was quoted by the Azabu Police Station.

On Thursday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kaneda. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

At around 8:00 p.m. on the day of the incident, the suspect began drinking at the woman’s table, which included some of her friends.

After the incident, the group left after paying the bill. However, Kaneda grabbed the same woman by the arm, forced her down and sexually assaulted her again.

Kaneda quit his job in late May.