Ex-DPP election strategist not prosecuted for allegedly molesting woman on train

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a former election strategist for the Democratic Party for the People after his arrest for allegedly molesting a woman inside a train, reports NHK (Sept. 30).

On the morning of September 9, Tetsuya Nojima, a former manager of the DPP’s Election Strategy Committee, allegedly touched the lower body of the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a carriage of the Chiyoda Line.

The 51-year-old suspect also grabbed her wrist and rubbed it against his lower body, the Ueno Police Station said.

“I did it because of my desire to touch the woman,” Nojima was quoted by police upon his arrest for indecent assault.

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Nojima. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Over a two-week period before the incident, the victim alleged that Nojima repeatedly molested her. She lodged one of several complaints with police on September 9.

The following day, an officer accompanied the woman as she commuted to work and apprehended Nojima.

That same day, the DPP dmissed Nojima from the party.