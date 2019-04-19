Ex-Diet member Tsuyoshi Tabata to be sent to prosecutors over alleged rape of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police plan to send former House of Representatives member Tsuyoshi Tabata to prosecutors over the alleged rape of a woman he was dating last year, reports NHK (Apr. 18).

According to investigative sources, police this month will send Tabata, 46, to prosecutors over the alleged sexual assault of the woman, aged in her 20s, while she was passed out inside her apartment in Nagoya after a session of drinking on December 24.

In addition to quasi-coerced intercourse, Tabata is expected to be accused of violating the Minor Offenses Act for allegedly filming the woman while she was nude.

During the investigation, police questioned Tabata and other relevant parties. Regarding his being accused of quasi-coerced intercourse, Tabata admitted to engaging in sex with the woman. “At that time, I did not think that it was a criminal act,” the lawmaker was quoted.

The matter emerged via an article appearing in weekly tabloid Shukan Shincho in February. Tabata tendered his resignation as a Diet member on February 27. His resignation was accepted by the Lower House two days later. He had resigned from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party the week before.

Met through Facebook

The woman met Tabata, a divorcee, on Facebook last summer. They began their relationship in October.

The woman lodged a criminal complaint with Aichi police on February 6. According to her, Tabata offered her an apology and an out-of-court settlement of 1 million yen through his lawyer. However, she refused the payment.

After graduating from Waseda University, Tabata joined the Bank of Japan. The politician first won a seat in the Lower House election in December, 2012.

In 2017, Tabata was victorious for the third time in the Lower House in the Tokai bloc under the proportional representation system.