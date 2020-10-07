Ex-cop accused of photographing woman’s bare chest during counseling session

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former police officer for allegedly filming the bare breasts of a woman during a counseling session last year, reports Kyodo News (Oct. 6).

On July 16, 2019, Yoshiharu Hachiya, 63, allegedly used his smartphone to repeatedly photograph the woman’s exposed chest through her underwear during a counseling session for drug abusers at the headquarters of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.

At the time, Hachiya was a member of an anti-organized crime division. Upon arresting him on Tuesday on suspicion of assault as a special civil servant, police did not reveal whether he admits to the allegations.

During the counselling session, Hachiya talked to the woman about dieting. He then sent her a photograph to her smartphone. Police are now attempting to learn how her chest became exposed.

Later that month, the matter emerged after the woman spoke to another police officer. Hachiya was dismissed two months later. This past May, the woman lodged a complaint with police.

Hachiya retired from the force in March 2018. However, he was reappointed in April of the same year. He served as an officer of an NPO that works to prevent drug abusers from relapsing.

“In addition to investigating [this matter], I want to maintain discipline and [ensure that officers] carry out proper duties,” said Hironari Miyajima of the Tokyo police.