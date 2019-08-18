 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ex-comedian accused of stalking current comedian Ryo Fukawa

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 18, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former comedian for allegedly stalking current comedian Ryo Fukawa, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 17).

According to the Harajuku Police Station, Aya Saburi, 41, allegedly followed around Fukawa, including making an appearance at a studio.

Saburi, who has been accused of violating the Stalker Control Law, admits to the allegations. “Since I like Mr. Fukawa, I wanted to get married,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Aya Saburi performing in Niwatori to Tamago (Chicken and Eggs)

After the alleged stalking took place, Fukawa’s manager contacted police.

Previously, Saburi performed in the comedy duo Niwatori to Tamago (Chicken and Eggs).

