‘Ex-charisma beauty stylist’ accused of sexually assaulting woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former beauty stylist over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Shinjuku Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Oct. 11).

On the night of August 24, Yusuke Natsume, currently a bar host at a club in the Kabukicho red-light district, allegedly bit a finger and the arm of the woman, aged in her 20s, during a drinking party with multiple persons inside a karaoke parlor.

The suspect later forcibly grabbed her chest and other parts of her body inside the elevator of an apartment building.

Natsume, who has been accused of indecent assault and inflicting injury, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station.

Natsume was once employed at a popular salon in the Omotesando area of Minato Ward. During that time, he became a popular figure on social media, where he regularly appeared in a number of different hair styles.

Natsume became a person of interest in the case after the woman told police that he introduced himself to her as “the ex-charisma beauty stylist.”