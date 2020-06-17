Ex-beautician accused of pimping teen girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former beautician who is suspected of pimping a teenage girl for more than one year, reports TBS News (June 16).

Last April and May, Kiyoaki Kumamoto, 40, allegedly dispatched the girl, then 16, to a hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward to engage in sex with a male customer in his 30s in

exchange for undisclosed sums.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Act, Kumamoto admitted to the allegations. “I used the money to play pachinko and cover living expenses,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Kumamoto met the girl via a social-networking service. Over a 15-month period, he introduced her to dozens of men recruited via a smartphone app.

“Since I didn’t want to be tossed aside, I couldn’t refuse,” the girl told police.

Kumamoto accumulated a total of 1 million yen by pimping the girl, police said.