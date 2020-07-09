Ex-bar host accused of swindling elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former bar host over the alleged swindle of an elderly woman last month, reports TBS News (July 8).

On June 8, Tsutomu Takemoto, 25, allegedly posed as a representative of a guarantor association in obtained a bank card from the woman, aged in her 80s and living in Bunkyo Ward.

The suspect then used the card to withdraw 2 million yen from her account.

“I did it becaue my host club in Kabukicho, where I was working, got wiped out by the coronavirus,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

After the suspect visited the residence of the woman, she alerted police since “he has strange hair for [a person from] such an association.”