Ex-Alpen chairman not prosecuted after alleged sexual assault of woman

AICHI (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of the former chairman of sporting goods chain Alpen Co. over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in a hotel in Nagoya last year, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 12).

Over a 45-minute period on the afternoon on November 29, Taizo Mizuno, then the Alpen chairman, allegedly jumped atop the woman, 42, and choked her inside a room in the hotel in Naka Ward.

Mizuno, 72, also allegedly fondled her body and stole the woman’s driver’s license and 100,000 yen in cash. The woman suffered injuries that required three weeks to heal, police said previously.

“We got into a scuffle during an argument,” Mizuno said upon his arrest on February 10 in denying the allegations. “But I didn’t assault her, and I didn’t do anything obscene. I also didn’t steal any money.”

On Monday, prosecutors with the Nagoya District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Mizuno No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, the incident took place after Mizuno and the victim met at a matchmaking cafe. When the pair arrived at the hotel, they got into a dispute about a sex-related matter. She lodged a complaint with police in December.

On February 12, Mizuno resigned from his post as chairman.