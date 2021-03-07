Ex-after school instructor accused of attempting to rape 5-year-old girl

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a former after school instructor over the alleged attempted rape of a 5-year-old girl last year, reports NHK (Mar. 5).

According to police, the victim is the daughter of an acquaintance of the 29-year-old unnamed male suspect, who lives in Sakai City.

Last October, the suspect allegedly touched the body of the girl at her residence and attempted to rape her in separate instances over a two-day period.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to allegations of attempted coerced intercourse.

The suspect was at the residence to celebrate his birthday. The matter emerged after the girl told her mother, police said.

The suspect was an instructor at an after school facility for children that is managed by Sakai City. Police did not reveal when the suspect stopped working at the facility.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that the suspect attempted to rape multiple children at the facilty. One of the pupils was a first-year elementary school girl at the time of the incident.

“Since the matter is under investigation, we are unable to comment,” the Sakai City Board of Education said.