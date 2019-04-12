 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ex-actor accused in ¥30 million fraud

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 12, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former actor for playing a role in the defrauding of an elderly woman in Taito Ward out of more than 30 million yen last year, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 11).

In November, the woman, 65, was told over the telephone by a member of a fraud ring who posed as her son that he needed funds to cover an investment-related problem encountered through work.

Takeshi Onoe then posed as an employee from a credit union in allegedly collecting 32.8 million yen in cash from the woman on a road near near Kanamachi Station in Katsushika Ward.

Takeshi Onoe
Takeshi Onoe (Twitter)

“I will not cooperate with the police,” the suspect told police in declining to comment on the allegations.

In February, police arrested Onoe over two similar incidents. The latest incident surfaced during the previous investigations.

