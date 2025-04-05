Ex-accountant at cosmetics firm suspected of misappropriation of funds

TOKYO (TR) – The 37-year-old former accountant for a cosmetics company in custody for the misappropriation of around 20 million yen through the use of fictitious orders has been further accused in the case.

In 2021 and 2022, Ami Ushigi, who also uses the surname Miyahara, is alleged to have repeatedly placed fictitious orders through an affiliate of cosmetics firm Blanche Etoile, causing losses totaling 5.7 million yen.

Regarding the latest allegations, Miyara has declined to comment, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 2).

Blanche Etoile is headed by famous makeup artist Masaru Hamada.

In carrying out the ruse, Miyahara is believed to have contacted a business partner to inform them that a transfer had been made by mistake.

She then had them refund the money to an account opened without permission in the president’s name that she controlled. That money was then transferred to her own account.

Police believe that the money was used for personal purposes.

Miyahara had already been arrested and indicted for misappropriating approximately 20 million yen in funds using the same method.