Esthetician suspected of fatally slashing common-law husband

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police have arrested an esthetician over the alleged fatal stabbing of her common-law husband at their residence in Towada City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (March 30).

At around 11:50 p.m. on March 29, Sakiko Miura, 27, alerted emergency services. “I slashed the neck of my common-law husband,” she reportedly said.

Personnel arriving at the residence in found Kyohei Wada, a 30-year-old company employee, with a gash to the right side of his neck. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital, the Towada Police Station said.

The next day, police accused Miura of murder. Police retrieved a bloodstained bread knife with a 30-centimeter-long blade that is believed to have used in the crime from the premises.

Miura and Wada shared the residence with four children. Miura was drinking alcohol before the incident, police said.

In 2019, Miura was suspected of inflicting domestic violence upon Wada on two occasions. However, both charges requested that police not pursue charges in both cases.